Alex Collins Start/Sit Week 6: Why the Seahawks’ new starting RB is a huge risk

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Week 7 has already gotten off to an unexpected start. D’Ernest Johnson, starting in place of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, ran for 146 yards on Thursday night. His 23.8 points in half-PPR scoring put him in the top-20 individual fantasy performances by a running back this year. Not bad for an undrafted free agent making his first NFL start. With all of the injuries around the league and six teams on a bye, Johnson will not be the only under-the-radar player to produce for fantasy managers this week. Conversely, there will be players who will disappoint and fail to meet expectations. I highlight some players who fit both criteria below with my start and sit recommendations for Week 7.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO