CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Malcolm Arnold was belittled by critics. It's time to give credit to his genius

By Simon Heffer
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Malcolm Arnold was born 100 years ago next Wednesday. He was a prolific composer whose reputation has sunk since he died and, indeed, began to decline long before his death in 2006. That it has done so is unfair, for he wrote much sublime music and showed intense talent from...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Orchestra Music#Acquired Taste#Ireland#English
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

Blake Lively calls Instagram photo of daughters ‘disturbing’

Blake Lively is a famous actress, someone who’s chosen to live her life in public, but her kids have not. And the Gossip Girl actress makes a point to maintain the privacy of her three children, who she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Lively reiterated that stance when she...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: The Mystery Actor Who Hasn’t Been Identified After Appearing 26 Times on Show

The many characters who populated the fictional town of Mayberry in “The Andy Griffith Show” are very well known to fans of the beloved show. And in the majority of cases, the actors and actresses behind those characters are also very well known. For example, actor Hal Smith as the character Otis Campbell and actress Betty Lynn as Thelma Lou both come to mind.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy