Neglia and Frankie Perez have made the Showroom upstairs at the Tropicana Casino and Hotel Resort in Atlantic City, NJ into a destination location when it comes to showcasing many of the regions best MMA fighting talent. Over 140 fighters who are Ring of Combat alums, have gone on to compete on the largest stages in the world. This continues on October 22nd as Ring of Combat 74 goes down on their usual Friday night and an 8:30 pm first bell. The fight card features three title fights with “The Quiet Man” Dylan Mantello taking on John Ramirez for the ROC lightweight strap, James Gonzalez defending his title vs Lerryan Douglas, and in the main event will match Dennis Buzukja vs Michael Lawrence.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO