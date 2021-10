Lyric Theatre of San Jose presents the world premiere of “Cher Jacques!,” Ken Malucelli’s musical biography of Offenbach. The performance is set for Oct. 24, 3:30 p.m., in the courtyard of St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 20920 McClellan Road, Cupertino. Tickets are $20 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=130900. Transformative Reads. Silicon Valley Reads...