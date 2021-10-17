CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Passenger dies after car crashes into split-rail fence in Brentwood

By Tristi Rodriguez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after the driver of a car crashed into a split-rail fence in Brentwood early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Around 1:40 a.m., Brentwood police responded to the collision at Concord Avenue and Bacchini Lane.

When officers arrived, preliminary information revealed the car was traveling eastbound on Concord Avenue, left the roadway and crashed into a wooden split-rail fence.

The passenger of the car, a 27-year-old woman from Hayward, died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

The cause and whether or not alcohol and/or drugs was a factor remains under investigaiton.

Concord Avenue is expected to be closed until 9 a.m.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

