Conor McGregor is in Rome right now, taking in the charms of the Italian capital and indulging in some of the best sights and sounds the city has to offer. He got drinks with Jose Mourinho, pinched his fingers together in just such a way outside of a luxury clothing store, beamed at the baptism of his son at the Vatican, and, according to prominent DJ and TV host Francesco Facchinetti, broke Facchinetti’s nose for apparently no reason during a night of “partying and ‘having fun’.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO