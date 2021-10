CLEVELAND — Browns fans can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief as defensive back Denzel Ward returned to the practice field Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game. Ward has been battling a neck injury, which limited his participation in practice heading into last Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Fellow defensive back Greg Newsome also returned to practice. He has been out with a calf injury. Their participation was considered “limited,” and it is unclear how likely they’ll play on Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO