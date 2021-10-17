CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns' Jedrick Wills: Likely out Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wills (ankle) is listed as questionable but isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
Audacy

Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl Network#American Football#Cardinals
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham: Browns reporter may be on to something

The chemistry between Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield has never clicked. One Cleveland Browns reporter suggest a trade before the deadline. One of the biggest question marks coming into the 2021 season for the Cleveland Browns was the chemistry between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield. It doesn’t appear that Beckham has stopped being an elite wide receiver in the NFL, but through five games it does appear that the chemistry may never be there.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
brownszone.com

Notes: Tackles Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin miss practice again, listed as questionable

BEREA — The Browns finished the loss to the Chargers without their starting tackles and could be forced to play the whole game against the Cardinals without them. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) didn’t practice Friday, worked on the side and were listed as questionable on the official injury report.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Kareem Hunt: Leaves field with assistance Sunday

Hunt needed assistance to get off the field Sunday against the Cardinals, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. On a possession the spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters, Hunt got banged up at one point but stayed in the game. Later, on a fourth down that the Browns didn't convert, he stayed on the turf for a while before coming off the field and needing a cart to get to the locker room, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. If he's unable to return -- which seems likely -- Hunt will finish Week 6 with 17 touches for 78 yards from scrimmage working as the lead back with Nick Chubb (calf) sidelined. Behind that duo, Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are the healthy and available running backs on the Browns' roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Ravens must make before 2021 NFL trade deadline

Despite their hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Baltimore Ravens could still look to make a few roster changes that could separate them from other AFC contenders. With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, the Ravens will have some big decisions to make if they want to add some additional depth that will contribute to them making a deep playoff run this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Chance to return Sunday

Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Landry (knee), whom the Browns designated to return from injured reserve Friday, may play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. Landry is logging an IR stint due to an MCL sprain suffered early during the Browns' Week 2 win against the Texans....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy