Browns' Jedrick Wills: Likely out Sunday

Hunt needed assistance to get off the field Sunday against the Cardinals, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. On a possession the spanned the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters, Hunt got banged up at one point but stayed in the game. Later, on a fourth down that the Browns didn't convert, he stayed on the turf for a while before coming off the field and needing a cart to get to the locker room, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. If he's unable to return -- which seems likely -- Hunt will finish Week 6 with 17 touches for 78 yards from scrimmage working as the lead back with Nick Chubb (calf) sidelined. Behind that duo, Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson are the healthy and available running backs on the Browns' roster.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO