CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Where do 2021 Rays rank among franchise’s biggest disappointments?

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czunp_0cTwlgKr00
Rays manager Kevin Cash walks to the mound during the third inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox in Boston. [ CHARLES KRUPA | Associated Press ]

A couple weeks ago, we were discussing where the 2021 Rays team ranked among the best in franchise history.

After being bounced from the playoffs by Boston in four games of the American League Division Series, the better question may be where this team may rank among the most disappointing.

And those don’t have to be mutually exclusive descriptions.

With a franchise-record 100 regular-season wins while competing in the rugged and ultra-competitive American League East, where three other teams won at least 91 games and from which both wild-card teams spawned, this Rays team certainly earned its place in team annals.

Plus, the success over the grind of a six-month season — especially given the litany of injuries this team dealt with — is certainly harder fought than the three short series, and 11 wins, to claim a title.

But this is a bottom-line business, in which teams are driven — sometimes maniacally — to win championships. And these Rays made it clear, repeatedly, that their singular goal was to get back to the World Series and avenge last year’s loss.

Finishing with the AL’s best record, earning the top seed and homefield advantage in at least the first two rounds, and matching up with the wild-card team all seemed like a good start on that path.

But getting knocked out in the first round, by a Red Sox team they finished eight games ahead of and beat 11 out of the last 15 times they played (after losing the first four), can’t be considered anything — one bad bounce and two walkoff losses aside — but extremely disappointing.

How much so compared to other Rays teams that fell short?

Conveniently, it’s a short list, as the Rays have played only 24 seasons, and for the first 10 they were miserable, only winning as many as 70 games once. Of the other 14, they made the playoffs seven times, which only three teams exceeded.

The two years the Rays made the World Series, even though they lost in 2008 (to the Phillies) and 2020 (to the Dodgers), have to be considered major successes.

But the other four times the Rays made the playoffs, like this year, they were knocked out in the Division Series. Between those five, and a few seasons when they missed out, here are the other most disappointing teams the 2021 Rays joined:

2009 (84-78, third in AL East)

What do you do for an encore after ending a decade of losing with a breakthrough season that includes a division title and a magical run to the World Series? Very little, as it turns out. Despite returning the bulk of the 2008 pennant-winning team, and making a (relatively) expensive (and soon-to-be-proven unwise) addition of Pat Burrell, these Rays never seemed to get over their World Series hangover.

Taking it easy in the spring (their first in Port Charlotte) following the long season, they got off to a slow 8-14 start, put together a decent late-May to late-August run (46-29), then totally tanked in September, losing 11 straight and 15 of 17 to finish 19 games behind the East-winning Yankees and 11 behind the wild-card Red Sox. Talk about a letdown.

2010 (96-66, first in AL East, lost to Texas in ALDS)

Arguably the most talented team in Rays history, with three of the franchise’s best-ever position players (Carl Crawford, Evan Longoria, Ben Zobrist), soon-to-be Cy Young Award winner David Price, All-Star closer Rafael Soriano and plenty more high-end talent. Joe Maddon’s team won the East title on the final day, finished with a league-best 96-66 record and got rewarded with an ALDS matchup against the 90-win Rangers, with the first two games at home.

And the Rays fell absolutely flat, losing the Price-started opener 5-1 and the James Shields-started Game 2 6-0. After battling back to win Games 3 and 4 in Texas, they came home for Game 5 — and lost again, Price outdueled by Cliff Lee for the second time. The only history this Rays team made was the first to lose three home games in a best-of-five postseason series.

2011 (91-71, second in AL East, lost to Texas in ALDS)

This team figured to have momentum given how much it did to get into the playoffs, clinching the wild card with the dramatic Game 162 win (and Red Sox loss), after rallying from nine games out of a playoff spot in September, after overcoming a 1-8 start to the season. And it looked good when they rolled to a 9-0 win in the opener at Texas behind surprise rookie starter Matt Moore.

But things changed dramatically, as they lost three straight in games started by James Shields, David Price and Jeremy Hellickson, the final two at home. Principal owner Stuart Sternberg’s frustration was evident afterward as he mused that financial issues stemming from low attendance kept the Rays from having more talent and “eventually Major League Baseball is going to vaporize this team.”

Three others to consider

2013: Similar to the 2011 team with a dramatic run-up to make the playoffs — winning the final day in Toronto, a Game 163 in Texas and the wild-card game in Cleveland — then losing in the ALDS, this time to Boston. An added element, the odd Wil Myers-Desmond Jennings fly ball mishap that killed their momentum and led to the Game 1 loss.

2012: A 90-win season was still a downer after back-to-back playoff appearances, as this team fell three games short of the wild card (and five of a division title). More so given a dominating pitching staff with a majors-best 3.19 ERA, and David Price’s Cy Young season.

2000: Yes, this team was from the dark Devil Rays days. But there were legitimately raised expectations given the investment and hype in acquiring Vinny Castilla and Greg Vaughn to pair with Jose Canseco and Fred McGriff to create the Hit Show. Instead, it was another last-place finish (69-92), and a word with one more letter was used to replace Hit.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 10

Jimmy Jordan
6d ago

disappointment in Kevin Cash for his skills when it counts... No reason for Lowe and Zunino to have been in the lineup... piching changes again doomed us... he should have been gone after pulling Snell in game 6 in the world series last year

Reply
3
Related
Tampa Bay Times

New Yonny Chirinos injury clouds 2022 pitching plans

Despite the way the playoffs ended, the Rays felt pretty good about their starting pitching plan going into next season. But they’re going to have one less option than planned, at least for the first month or two, and potentially longer. Yonny Chirinos, 13 months into his rehab from Tommy...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Are Bucs becoming NFL’s version of Last Chance U?

TAMPA — The Bucs’ leading rusher was holding a conversation with the team’s hottest receiver the other day. A little more than a year ago, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown had been discarded and discounted. Now, they can hardly believe their fate. They have been taken in by coach Bruce...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Castilla
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Fred Mcgriff
Person
Pat Burrell
Person
Rafael Soriano
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American League East#Al
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
NESN

Where Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Thinks He, Carlos Correa Rank Among Shortstops

The American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will feature two of the best shortstops in baseball. That’s the praise Xander Bogaerts gave himself and Houston’s Carlos Correa prior to Game 1 on Friday. “Definitely we’re in the conversation,” Bogaerts said, answering a question about...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Power Rankings: Who's top among final four?

If baseball’s postseason was like the NCAA college basketball tournament, it’s highly likely there would not have been a single perfect bracket left in contests by the time the final four was set. A couple of teams that have advanced to their respective League Championship Series were expected to be...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy