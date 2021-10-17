CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowen Yang Brings Down The ‘SNL’ House as “Proud Gay Oompa Loompa”

By Ryan Parker
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Bowen Yang brought the Saturday Night Live house down when he appeared as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa” for a segment on “Weekend Update.” The comic was trending on social media Sunday thanks to the hilarious moment.

Dropping by to initially talk about the unsafe working conditions in Willy Wonka ’s chocolate factory, co-host Colin Jost introduced Yang’s impeccable character as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa,” there to talk about the reaction to the first look at Timothée Chalamet ’s upcoming Wonka .

“Oh, my God,” said Yang’s Oompa Loompa. “You just outed me on national television.”

Colin apologized for the confusion as Yang’s character explained all he wanted to do was talk about a possible Oompa Loompa strike over the unsafe conditions at the chocolate factory.

“Now I guess I have got to call my parents,” Yang’s Oompa Loompa said to big laughs. “They live in Loompa-land. It’s not as progressive as here. They, like, just got Will & Grace . So yeah, it’s gonna be a conversation.”

Pushing forward, Yang’s Oompa Loompa said, “You know what, Colin? You did me a huge favor because now I can be honest — about everything. Point blank: the man doesn’t know how to make chocolate! He’s an ideas man who’s never touched a machine. He just tumbles into the inventing room and says something like ‘What about a gumdrop that makes children dream silly dreams?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, bitch. What about it?!'”

Yang has quickly become an SNL fan favorite, his unique characters who drop by “Weekend Update” — including Fran Lebowitz and the iceberg that sunk the Titanic — creating comedy gold.

Watch the full segment below.

Paul Meeker
6d ago

At one point and time, SNL challenged the status quo, took on the establishment. Not so much anymore. SNL is as edgy as milk and pj's now

Donald Beck
4d ago

Bowen yang is the worst cast member I can’t believe he with full time status and snl is really getting bad look who hosted Kim k , really

Guest
6d ago

"Brings down the house"...🤣🤣🤣 so the 11 people who watched it had a laugh?

