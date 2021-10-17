Bowen Yang Brings Down The ‘SNL’ House as “Proud Gay Oompa Loompa”

Bowen Yang brought the Saturday Night Live house down when he appeared as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa” for a segment on “Weekend Update.” The comic was trending on social media Sunday thanks to the hilarious moment.

Dropping by to initially talk about the unsafe working conditions in Willy Wonka ’s chocolate factory, co-host Colin Jost introduced Yang’s impeccable character as a “proud gay Oompa Loompa,” there to talk about the reaction to the first look at Timothée Chalamet ’s upcoming Wonka .

“Oh, my God,” said Yang’s Oompa Loompa. “You just outed me on national television.”

Colin apologized for the confusion as Yang’s character explained all he wanted to do was talk about a possible Oompa Loompa strike over the unsafe conditions at the chocolate factory.

“Now I guess I have got to call my parents,” Yang’s Oompa Loompa said to big laughs. “They live in Loompa-land. It’s not as progressive as here. They, like, just got Will & Grace . So yeah, it’s gonna be a conversation.”

Pushing forward, Yang’s Oompa Loompa said, “You know what, Colin? You did me a huge favor because now I can be honest — about everything. Point blank: the man doesn’t know how to make chocolate! He’s an ideas man who’s never touched a machine. He just tumbles into the inventing room and says something like ‘What about a gumdrop that makes children dream silly dreams?’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, bitch. What about it?!'”

Yang has quickly become an SNL fan favorite, his unique characters who drop by “Weekend Update” — including Fran Lebowitz and the iceberg that sunk the Titanic — creating comedy gold.

Watch the full segment below.