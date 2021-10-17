CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to calls of historic grand slams, Red Sox' final out

WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 6 days ago
HOUSTON - It's not every day you get a chance to broadcast a game with two grand slams in the first two innings, punctuated with a Game 2 American League Championship Series win.

But was exactly the case for Will Flemming and Joe Castiglione at Minute Maid Park Saturday on the Red Sox Radio Network. Sit back and listen ...

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they provide championship quality home heating oil and HVAC services.

MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

Zack Greinke gets just 4 outs against Red Sox

It was difficult to see this one coming. Zack Greinke, who hadn't started since Sept. 19, managed just four outs against the Red Sox, getting lifted with a runner on base and one out in the second inning of his Astros' showdown with the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Working...
MLB
CBS Boston

5-Month Old ‘Fenway Baby’ Becomes Crowd Favorite At Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’s youngest fans stole the show at Fenway Park on Monday night. Five-month-old Giovanni, who is now known as “Fenway Baby,” had fans cheering. Mom Kaitlyn and Dad Antonio Cali say this wasn’t baby Giovanni’s first game, but it was the most memorable so far. “When we were in the row, we had a great presence behind us, we had a great group of people behind us, they were super, super nice,” Antonio explained. “Right around the fourth, they started chanting ‘we want the baby.'” “We’re dancing and we just held him up like, ‘hey, here’s...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Hit Third Grand Slam Of Series, Take 2-1 Lead Over Astros In ALCS With 12-3 Win

BOSTON (CBS) — The bats of the Boston Red Sox are hot right now. So hot, in fact, that they’ve made history. With a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the second inning of Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday night, the Red Sox recorded their third grand slam of the series — all three of them coming in 11 innings, no less. That has never been done before. Made history. AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/2iGZ3U2sU8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021 The Red Sox became the first team to hit three grand slams in a single playoff series, and just the second...
MLB
WEEI Sports Radio

Alex Cora reveals Red Sox plans for Chris Sale

Is Chris Sale going to start for the Red Sox in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series? We still don't know yet. Prior to Game 4, Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained his team's plans when it comes to the veteran starter. "Most likely but we’ll see how...
MLB
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Grand time for Red Sox: Even series with 2 slams

HOUSTON – J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers helped the Red Sox have a grand old time in Houston. Boston became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with Martinez and Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Astros on Saturday that tied their AL Championship Series at one game apiece.
MLB
NESN

J.D. Martinez Grand Slam Gives Red Sox Early Game 2 Lead Vs. Astros

Four-run leads have been the Boston Red Sox’s best weapon all year. J.D. Martinez gave them just that Saturday with his first home run of the postseason, propelling his team to an early 4-0 advantage on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Kyle Schwarber...
MLB
chatsports.com

Two early grand slams give the Red Sox the 2-1 tie in the ALCS

Starter Luis García couldn’t hold the Red Sox, who didn’t want to waste a single minute and ambushed García and Jake Odorizzi in the first two innings of the game. Two grand slams, one from JD Martínez and the other by Rafael Devers were enough for Boston to get a 9-5 victory to even things up in the American League Championship Series 1-1.
MLB
