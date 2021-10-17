Listen to calls of historic grand slams, Red Sox' final out

HOUSTON - It's not every day you get a chance to broadcast a game with two grand slams in the first two innings, punctuated with a Game 2 American League Championship Series win.

But was exactly the case for Will Flemming and Joe Castiglione at Minute Maid Park Saturday on the Red Sox Radio Network. Sit back and listen ...

