Newark firefighters quench 2-alarm fire at restaurant, vacant building
It took 70 Newark firefighters to extinguish a blaze overnight at a commercial building, fire officials say.
Crews were called to 55 William St., a two-story building, just before 5:15 a.m.
Officials say it started on the first floor of Zoodo African American Restaurant and extended to a vacant store.
It took just over an hour to get the two-alarm fire under control.
The Newark Department of Public Safety’s Arson Unit is trying to determine what sparked the incident.
Photos from Newark PIO
