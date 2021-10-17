CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police find missing 84-year-old man

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNnec_0cTwlMsR00

UPDATE: The man has been found, according to police.

Cleveland police asked for the public's help locating a missing 84-year-old man.

The man left his home on Saturday and failed to return.

Community Policy