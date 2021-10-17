Police: Video shows suspect connected to fatal stabbing of NYC delivery man

Police released new video that they say shows a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing of a food delivery man in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

The video shows the alleged suspect walking into the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park.

Police say that is where a 51-year-old delivery man was stabbed in the abdomen and face. He later died at a hospital.

Authorities say the suspect may be connected to two other non-fatal stabbings, including one in Manhattan and another in Brooklyn that left the victim in critical condition.