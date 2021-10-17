CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Police: 58-year-old man shot multiple times following dispute in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nk1Gz_0cTwlGa500

Police say a 58-year-old man was shot multiple times following a dispute in Williamsbridge early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man was shot once in each thigh and once on his backside on the corner of Oakley and East 219th streets.

Officers say around 1 a.m., there was a dispute between the victim and the shooter, who was wearing a ski mask.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Bronx#Williamsbridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy