Police: 58-year-old man shot multiple times following dispute in the Bronx

Police say a 58-year-old man was shot multiple times following a dispute in Williamsbridge early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man was shot once in each thigh and once on his backside on the corner of Oakley and East 219th streets.

Officers say around 1 a.m., there was a dispute between the victim and the shooter, who was wearing a ski mask.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.