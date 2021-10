Miami Gardens, Fla. (CBS12) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back practicing on Wednesday, one day shy of the team getting on a plane headed ‘across the pond’. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores could not confirm whether or not the second year NFL quarterback will be able to play for the first time in four games, after fracturing his ribs, but did indicate that Tagovailoa is doing everything he can to make the start this Sunday in London, and that will be the case if all goes well.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO