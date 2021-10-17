CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 times as many police have died of COVID than gunfire in pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Jessica Desfosses shared the final heartrending text messages she exchanged with her police officer husband in the days before he died from COVID-19. “Commercial just came on tv a casket saying take Covid seriously… 0 consideration for those of us fighting for every breath,” Stephen Desfosses wrote in a...

Related
WGN News

21 Chicago cops stripped of police powers for not complying with vaccine reporting mandate

CHICAGO — Twenty-one Chicago cops were stripped of their police powers Monday over their refusal to disclose their vaccination status to the city. Most of those officers were assigned to CPD headquarters in Bronzeville, according to John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents rank-and-file officers. At a press conference […]
CHICAGO, IL
KHBS

Fort Smith police officer thought to have died from COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Sgt. Rick Entmeier's death could be considered as in the line of duty, according to Lt. Don Cobb with the department. Lt. Cobb told 40/29 News Department of Justice updated guidelines during the pandemic could allow for the death classification depending on the autopsy results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.
FORT SMITH, AR
uticaphoenix.net

Police gunfire killed their dreams

They met before the wounds, before the gunshots and before their dreams of becoming professional basketball players died on the New Jersey Turnpike more than 20 years ago. In 1998, Rayshawn Brown, Jarmaine Grant, Keshon Moore and Danny Reyes were in their early 20s, at their physical peak and full of ambition. They dreamed of going to a four-year college and playing professional basketball. A trip to North Carolina Central would be the first step in achieving their dreams.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
bigeasymagazine.com

Many Americans Prefer Better Policing Than Less Policing

In villages, towns and cities all across the U.S., violent crime is on the rise. While defunding the police became the favored mantra shortly after George Floyd’s death in May, 2020, new polls show a clear but sometimes complex change in how citizens view and what they expect from police. Salient points from numerous polls, which were conducted by a consortium of new organizations including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press, Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and Politico-Morning Consult, were recently published by Slate.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Wyoming

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 712,874 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 218 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Wyoming, deaths […]
WYOMING STATE
CBS Minnesota

MPD Officer Brian Cummings Charged In Collision That Killed Leneal Frazier

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings now faces two felony charges in connection to the collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. RELATED: Video Shows Minneapolis Police Chase That Ended In Leneal Frazier’s Death According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Prior to the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Bureau Of Internal Affairs Report Hundreds of Complaints Filed Against Chicago Police In 2020

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bureau of Internal Affairs released a report about complaints of misconduct made against Chicago police officers in 2020. Close to 100 of those complaints were verified, according to the report, ranging anywhere from conduct unbecoming of an officer to alcohol and drug abuse. CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reports. CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs said 2020 was tough between COVID-19, civil unrest, and large-scale demonstrations. Their team of 92 investigators received a flood of complaints and ultimately completed 914 investigations. 91 of them were sustained, meaning there was enough evidence to support that it happened. The majority for failing to provide service to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Hollywood Police Officer Found Dead In Car At Broward Mall On Same Day Another Officer Was Killed In Line Of Duty

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – On the same day the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of officer Yandy Chirino who was shot on duty, another officer who was found dead in a car at the Broward mall in nearby Plantation. “It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. “One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.” Flag flies at half-staff outside the Hollywood Police Department on Oct. 18, 2021. (CBS4) The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department is now flying at half-staff. Officer Chirino, 28, who had been with the department since 2017, was responding Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot during an altercation. He died at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital. The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Vanegas, is charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.  
HOLLYWOOD, FL
wearegreenbay.com

14 Wisconsinites charged in cocaine bust, including ‘Dineroo’ & ‘T-Nice’

(WFRV) – Fourteen people in Wisconsin as well as others in Tennessee were arrested stemming from federal search warrants for cocaine trafficking. According to officials, on the morning of Oct. 20 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies including the FBI, Racine Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department, Caledonia Police Department, New Berlin Police Department, Milwaukee Police Department, the North Central HIDTA, Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) simultaneously arrested people in Wisconsin as well as Tennessee.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Skeletal remains and clothing were found during Brian Laundrie search at reserve, Florida police say

The apparent human remains that authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the missing man whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found fatally strangled last month, the Laundrie family attorney told CNN. The post Skeletal remains and clothing were found during Brian Laundrie search at reserve, Florida police say appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

City seeks to fire Chicago police sergeant accused of arresting CTA employee for refusing to drop a misconduct complaint

CHICAGO — Against Chicago police Superintendent David Brown’s wishes, the city will seek to fire a patrol sergeant accused of ordering the arrest of a CTA supervisor in retaliation for her complaint against one of his officers, according to a decision released late Thursday. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 Wounded In Mass Shooting In Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood. Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene. All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized. No one was in custody Friday night. Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

