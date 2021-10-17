5 times as many police have died of COVID than gunfire in pandemic

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – On the same day the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of officer Yandy Chirino who was shot on duty, another officer who was found dead in a car at the Broward mall in nearby Plantation. “It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. “One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.” Flag flies at half-staff outside the Hollywood Police Department on Oct. 18, 2021. (CBS4) The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department is now flying at half-staff. Officer Chirino, 28, who had been with the department since 2017, was responding Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot during an altercation. He died at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital. The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Vanegas, is charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

