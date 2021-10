Rickie Fowler had his worst year on the PGA Tour last season. Now, he’s in position to win this week’s CJ Cup with just one round to play. Fowler’s 2020-21 season was by far his worst since joining the tour. He played in 24 events and made 15 cuts. However, he was in the Top 25 just five times and had just one Top 10. The lone Top 10 came when Fowler finished T8 at the PGA Championship (you know, the one Phil Mickelson won).

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO