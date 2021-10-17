CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

I rely on Trader Joe's preprepared ingredients and dishes to feed my family. Here are 12 things I always buy.

By Ruth Kogen Goodwin
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnM1U_0cTwcYgm00
I buy many preprepared foods at Trader Joe's.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

  • I'm a mom and my health issues can make it difficult for me to stand or sit upright for a long time.
  • Tasks like peeling, chopping, and sautéing can be challenging, so I appreciate kitchen shortcuts.
  • Trader Joe's has products that allow me to conserve time and energy and easily feed my family.
The all-in-one seasonings pack a convenient punch of flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seMSL_0cTwcYgm00
I enjoy Trader Joe's chili-lime, everything-bagel, and barbecue seasoning blends.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Sometimes it's too much for me to stand at the counter measuring out half a teaspoon of one spice and a tablespoon of another to create the right combination, but Trader Joe's sells a range of seasoning blends that contain all of the flavors I need to dress up a bland dish.

My favorite is the Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend , which enhances a number of foods, from hard-boiled eggs to avocado toast to chicken breasts.

Frozen ginger adds all of the fresh flavor without the hassle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47I1Xh_0cTwcYgm00
This ginger from Trader Joe's comes in frozen cubes.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

The zing of fresh ginger can elevate a dish, but peeling and mincing the gnarled root is often too much work for me. I either rush the job and end up with uneven chunks, or I have to lie down before I can complete the rest of the meal.

Luckily, this product provides a way to keep flavorful minced ginger on hand at all times.

The chain's Mandarin Orange Chicken satisfies takeout cravings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7CZY_0cTwcYgm00
Trader Joe's Mandarin orange chicken makes for a great dinner.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

I'm not one to shy away from ordering takeout, but when I want the flavor without the grease, this is one of my go-to options.

I always have a bag waiting in the freezer. The whole family loves this meal, and it cooks in less time than it takes for delivery to arrive.

When paired with some microwaved rice and broccoli, it's a quick alternative that really satisfies .

Roasted corn is a big step up from the canned alternative.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbnnQ_0cTwcYgm00
Trader Joe's roasted corn would make a tasty side dish.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

I use this product when I need a quick side dish or want to brighten up a casserole.

Although canned corn can sometimes be too sweet for savory plates, this roasted version has wonderful smoky notes that pair well with many different meals.

Since it's frozen, it's easy to keep on hand and portion the exact amount you need at any time.

These turkey corn dogs are a quick lunch for adults and kids.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aPvw_0cTwcYgm00
My family loves how Trader Joe's turkey corn dogs taste.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Although comfort food is delicious, it's often not the most wholesome option, which is why I like these corn dogs.

They're made with turkey rather than beef , and everyone in the family is a fan of how they taste.

When looking for a quick hot lunch, I will often pop these in the microwave, and they're ready in a snap.

Gnocchi is an out-of-the-box pasta substitute.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B40xn_0cTwcYgm00
This gnocchi takes less time to cook than regular pasta.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Pasta is a go-to when I need a meal that is quick, low-prep, and satisfying, but it can get boring. So sometimes I change it up by making gnocchi instead.

Like pasta, it's a shelf-stable and only requires boiling water to prep. Plus it cooks in less time.

I often top it with jarred sauce or pesto for a winning weeknight meal.

The base of many soups and stews, this mirepoix saves time and waste.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nY5s_0cTwcYgm00
This Trader Joe's mix contains a blend of carrots, onions, and celery.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

I love making big batches of soup when the weather is cold, then freezing the leftovers for days that I don't feel up to cooking.

Chopping all of the ingredients is often too much for me, and that's where this mirepoix — a tasty base of chopped vegetables — comes in.

Not only is it ready to dump in as the base for a number of recipes, but it also prevents buying a whole bunch of celery when you only need one stalk — a win-win.

I often buy this boneless, skinless chicken breast that's sliced thin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019Nsc_0cTwcYgm00
I love how quickly this chicken cooks.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are a staple in my kitchen, but some recipes require standing over a pan for a while for them to cook through, so I like buying this thin-cut version.

They are the same ingredient that I regularly use, but they cook in a fraction of the time , allowing me to focus my energy on other parts of the meal.

This pesto is so good that you won't miss the cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwdNn_0cTwcYgm00
This Trader Joe's pesto is vegan.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Fresh pesto is wonderful but takes a fair amount of prep, so this product is a great alternative.

A versatile staple that I always keep in the refrigerator, it's ready to use and tastes fabulous on pasta or gnocchi, though I've also used it as a topping for chicken.

Trader Joe's Vegan Ranch Crunch salad kit is not your ordinary mix.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIt5l_0cTwcYgm00
I love Trader Joe's fresh take on salad.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

I use salad kits pretty often since they save on both prep time and waste.

Instead of a bag of lettuce that goes bad before I use up the tomatoes and cucumbers, these kits have the perfect ratio of each ingredient so that nothing goes in the trash.

This kit is especially good, with crispy fried onions and sunflower seeds for crunch.

With this asparagus, microwaved veggies never tasted so good.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuDTw_0cTwcYgm00
This asparagus cooks in two to three minutes in the microwave.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Microwaving vegetables often results in a mushy mess, but the packaging on this product prevents that from happening.

Not only are the pieces pretrimmed — a low-prep win — but they cook perfectly in two to three minutes.

There is even a bit of seasoning included that makes this pack an absolutely delicious addition to any meal.

A fresher alternative to french fries, this squash is the perfect preprepared side.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yqMAn_0cTwcYgm00
I love cooking these butternut-squash zigzags in the air fryer.

Ruth Kogen Goodwin

I love these squash zigzags for another easy and unique side.

You can roast them in the oven to create a caramelized delight or toss them in the air fryer for a crunchy side reminiscent of french fries.

And since there is no way I can break down a butternut squash on my own, I will buy this preprepared version any day.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Breasts#Vegan#Cooking#Food Drink#Mandarin Orange Chicken
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Slow Cooker Beef Chili

The best slow cooker beef chili recipe doesn’t get any easier than this. Tender beef cubes are pan-seared until crispy golden then slow-cooked for hours in a luscious mixture of onion, garlic, beans, green chili, and spices. It’s thick, beefy, tomato-y, spicy, a little smoky, and so delicious. Try this crockpot beef chili on a chilly night, you’ll love how it is comforting. Enjoy!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

The 9 Best Appetizers for the Holidays I'm Buying at Trader Joe's

Getting excited for the holiday season? Trader Joe's is a fantastic go-to for delicious, affordable items that still feel special. Between frozen appetizers for cocktail parties to pantry snacks for spontaneous visits or pre-dinner nibbles, Trader Joe's offers an amazing array of delicious offerings to make your festive season that much more special. Here are the 9 best things to stock up on for the holidays from Trader Joe's.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Spicy Sausage Bread

It’s hard to go wrong when it comes to filling bread with delicious meats. Say “hello” to another hearty home-run: sausage bread. The name sausage bread is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s essentially ground sausage rolled inside bread dough before being baked. This recipe calls for fresh pizza dough, which can be easily found in the refrigerated or frozen section of your local grocery (or, even better, if you live close to a pizzeria, pop on over and ask for a pound!).
RECIPES
Insider

Insider

161K+
Followers
16K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy