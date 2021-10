In the penultimate episode, “Front Man,” Squid Game sets up its final round, packing tons of tension in the lead up to the end of the game. It begins with Gi-hun, Sang-woo, and Sae-byeok walking the dimly lit neon stair room and leaving a trail of blood behind them. In this episode, blood isn’t just on the playground, it’s everywhere: the neon stairs, the bathroom sink and floor, the rare steaks. The only place that’s free of blood seems to be the surface of the island, where Jun-ho is climbing a mountain, searching for cell service, with the Front Man and guards on his tail.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO