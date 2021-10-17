CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s Overtime Loss to Blue Jackets

By Rob Couch
Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken played a close, hard-fought game vs the Columbus Blue Jackets, but reluctantly gave up a goal late and lost in overtime. It is the first game this season that saw a Kraken player face off against his former team. Alexander Wennberg played his first six seasons in the...

Alexander Wennberg
