Table of Contents Types of Belly Fat The Best Exercises To Burn Belly Fat The Best Gear for Burning Belly Fat In the world of fitness, there are generally two primary objectives — building muscle or burning fat. All the various gym nomenclature (bulking, cutting, getting toned, adding lean muscle) revolve around those two variables, because they are the two elements your fitness choices affect. Want to pack on some muscle and work towards some new personal records on the bench press? Increase your calorie intake and start lifting heavier. Want to slim town to show off those abs for beach season? Ramp up...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO