Law Enforcement

5 times as many police have died of COVID than gunfire in pandemic

By Ryan Young, Jason Morris, Ray Sanchez, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Jessica Desfosses shared the final heartrending text messages she exchanged with her police officer husband in the days before he died from COVID-19. "Commercial just came on tv a casket saying take Covid seriously... 0 consideration for those of us fighting for every breath," Stephen Desfosses wrote in a...

KHBS

Fort Smith police officer thought to have died from COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police Sgt. Rick Entmeier's death could be considered as in the line of duty, according to Lt. Don Cobb with the department. Lt. Cobb told 40/29 News Department of Justice updated guidelines during the pandemic could allow for the death classification depending on the autopsy results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.
FORT SMITH, AR
WGN News

21 Chicago cops stripped of police powers for not complying with vaccine reporting mandate

CHICAGO — Twenty-one Chicago cops were stripped of their police powers Monday over their refusal to disclose their vaccination status to the city. Most of those officers were assigned to CPD headquarters in Bronzeville, according to John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents rank-and-file officers. At a press conference […]
CHICAGO, IL
uticaphoenix.net

Police gunfire killed their dreams

They met before the wounds, before the gunshots and before their dreams of becoming professional basketball players died on the New Jersey Turnpike more than 20 years ago. In 1998, Rayshawn Brown, Jarmaine Grant, Keshon Moore and Danny Reyes were in their early 20s, at their physical peak and full of ambition. They dreamed of going to a four-year college and playing professional basketball. A trip to North Carolina Central would be the first step in achieving their dreams.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NJ.com

COVID kills cops - five times more often than gunfire | Editorial

Policemen are the ultimate frontline workers, especially during a pandemic, when the risks rise exponentially. They deal with the most vulnerable people, many of them unvaccinated. They work in jails and other public places where distancing is not an option. They interact with more strangers in one day than most of us meet in a month.
NEWARK, NJ
bigeasymagazine.com

Many Americans Prefer Better Policing Than Less Policing

In villages, towns and cities all across the U.S., violent crime is on the rise. While defunding the police became the favored mantra shortly after George Floyd’s death in May, 2020, new polls show a clear but sometimes complex change in how citizens view and what they expect from police. Salient points from numerous polls, which were conducted by a consortium of new organizations including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press, Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and Politico-Morning Consult, were recently published by Slate.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Quad Cities Onlines

Anjanette Young wants reports on police raid released

Anjanette Young stood Friday morning outside the Daley Center in a semicircle of activists holding picket signs of her face. “All of you know my name,” Young said, “but I want you to see that I am a person who deserves and demands respect. “Since Feb. 21, 2019, I have...
CHICAGO, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Wyoming

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 712,874 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 218 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Wyoming, deaths […]
WYOMING STATE
CBS Minnesota

MPD Officer Brian Cummings Charged In Collision That Killed Leneal Frazier

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings now faces two felony charges in connection to the collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year. On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. RELATED: Video Shows Minneapolis Police Chase That Ended In Leneal Frazier’s Death According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on July 6 when his marked squad car slammed into the driver’s side of Frazier’s Jeep at nearly 80 mph. Prior to the crash, Cummings was following the stolen vehicle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAL

Vehicle struck 16 times by gunfire in West York, police say

Police say around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, there was a shooting incident next to the York Fuel Stop on West Market Street. According to police, gunfire struck a vehicle at least 16 times, however, no one was injured. An investigation is ongoing by the West York Borough Police Department. Anyone with...
WEST YORK, PA
CBS Chicago

Bureau Of Internal Affairs Report Hundreds of Complaints Filed Against Chicago Police In 2020

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bureau of Internal Affairs released a report about complaints of misconduct made against Chicago police officers in 2020. Close to 100 of those complaints were verified, according to the report, ranging anywhere from conduct unbecoming of an officer to alcohol and drug abuse. CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reports. CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs said 2020 was tough between COVID-19, civil unrest, and large-scale demonstrations. Their team of 92 investigators received a flood of complaints and ultimately completed 914 investigations. 91 of them were sustained, meaning there was enough evidence to support that it happened. The majority for failing to provide service to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

South Florida PBA Union President Steadman Stahl On Stress Of Being A Police Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It has been a tough week for law enforcement officers in South Florida, where two Hollywood Police Officers passed, one was killed by a suspect, and this Friday, two officers were shot while on duty in Doral. CBS4 spoke with Steadman Stahl, President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association about the lasting impact these events may have on officers. “The stress of the job is tremendous, officers have to make split-second decisions, just like today, they had seconds to make a decision that will take will take hours, months or years to determine if they did something right or...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hollywood Police Officer Found Dead In Car At Broward Mall On Same Day Another Officer Was Killed In Line Of Duty

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – On the same day the Hollywood Police Department was reeling from news of the death of officer Yandy Chirino who was shot on duty, another officer who was found dead in a car at the Broward mall in nearby Plantation. “It has been an extremely sad day for the Hollywood Police Department,” the agency said in a statement. “One of our officers who was off duty, unexpectedly passed away. Plantation Police is handling the death investigation. No other information will be given at this time.” Flag flies at half-staff outside the Hollywood Police Department on Oct. 18, 2021. (CBS4) The flag outside the Hollywood Police Department is now flying at half-staff. Officer Chirino, 28, who had been with the department since 2017, was responding Sunday night to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club when he was shot during an altercation. He died at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital. The suspect, 18-year-old Jason Vanegas, is charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.  
HOLLYWOOD, FL
northwestgeorgianews.com

City seeks to fire Chicago police sergeant accused of arresting CTA employee for refusing to drop a misconduct complaint

CHICAGO — Against Chicago police Superintendent David Brown’s wishes, the city will seek to fire a patrol sergeant accused of ordering the arrest of a CTA supervisor in retaliation for her complaint against one of his officers, according to a decision released late Thursday. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability...
CHICAGO, IL

