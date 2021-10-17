CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WVU-TCU kickoff time set

By Charles Montgomery, Sports Editor
Daily Athenaeum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia will face the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 23 at 7:30...

www.thedaonline.com

Comments / 1

 

