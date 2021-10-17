CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doral, FL

Doral Police Need Help Finding Missing Man Thomas Graham

By CBSMiami.com Team
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doral police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

New Jersey resident Thomas Graham, 37, flew to Miami on October 5th.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since October 8th. Graham was last seen in the area of NW 12th Street and 84th Avenue in Doral.

Police believe he may be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Doral Police.

