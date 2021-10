Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling has become problematic for the Browns. Kevin Stefanski has become a problem for the Cleveland Browns. Before we get any further, there are people who don’t grasp nuance or context. This is by no means a decry that he’s a bad coach and the Browns should fire him. Far from it. No, Stefanski is a fine head coach but his play-calling has become a problem and it goes far beyond the loss to the Cardinals.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO