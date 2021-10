Next up in the Focus Series? Freshman Treyton Thompson, the Alexandria, Minnesota born Gopher that spent two years at La Lumiere Prep before arriving on campus in June. Treyton played high school basketball at Alexandria. His lone varsity season was as a sophomore in 2018-19 and Thompson averaged 18/19 a game with 8/9 boards a contest. He then went to La Lumiere Prep for two years and played with some of the top high major prospects in the nation. Treyton also played with Gain Elite, Howard Pulley, and D1 Minnesota in AAU basketball.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO