CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calais, VT

Walt Amses: Suffering through 25 years of ‘fair and balanced’ Fox News

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago

This commentary is by Walt Amses, a writer and former educator who lives in North Calais.

Approximately a quarter-century ago, when the only things going viral were viruses, the smooth-as-molasses drawl of William Jefferson Clinton saw us through numerous crises, including the first World Trade Center bombing and mass murders at the Oklahoma City Federal Building and Columbine High School.

While Clinton deservedly had his detractors and his behavior was far from exemplary, his administration may have marked the last time in American history that objective reality wasn’t on the endangered species list.

Targeted by what former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton termed a “vast right-wing conspiracy,” the Clintons fended off accusations ranging from cocaine distribution to real estate scandals and even the murder of former staffer Vince Foster (who committed suicide). The president’s well-documented inability to keep his pants zipped certainly didn’t help matters, but Hillary’s perceptions were largely dismissed as paranoia rather than the conception of a sinister evolution that 25 years later verges on threatening the very democratic ideals on which the country was founded.

Although not as carefully choreographed as it might seem, the conservatives nonetheless were playing a very long con whose trajectory beneficially intersected with that of reality television, Rush Limbaugh and Fox News, followed soon after by the explosion of social media, the perfect vehicle for spreading rumor, innuendo and outright fabrications instantaneously to a global audience.

As Fox News commemorates its silver anniversary, it might be a good time to examine the continuing role of misinformation in our daily lives and what the future might hold.

Around since the mid-1990s, reality television tapped into our heretofore undiscovered penchant for voyeurism while illuminating how many of us are competitive in nature, much like the contestants, often vying for cash prizes but still fascinated by the opportunity for payback and revenge as they burn their bridges and turn on each other.

According to Psychology Today, the message is that “ordinary people can become so important that millions will watch them. And the secret thrill for many viewers is the thought that, perhaps next time, the new celebrities might be them.”

But nothing — including reality TV — is quite that simple. One Japanese study finds that reality TV actually lowers IQ while increasing viewers’ incivility and rudeness.

Dr. Marcia Sirota, a psychiatrist, calls it “junk food for the brain,” celebrating stupidity, boorishness and spitefulness, pandering to our basest urges and impulses, titillating us but providing what amounts to empty calories.

Considering the enormous popularity of reality television, which is anything but real, its tendency to crater the IQs of regular viewers would logically create an infinitely more vulnerable audience, ready to believe just about anything.

Enter Roger Ailes. The head of Fox News at its inception in 1996, Ailes found the “moral failings of Bill and Hillary” a perfect, repeated target, according to The New York Times, endearing the new network to conservatives while suggesting Fox seemed far right only because the mainstream media was so far left.

Coupled with Limbaugh’s syndicated radio show, Fox quickly became the original beacon of “Fake News” — famously dubbed “Bull*hit Mountain” by Jon Stewart — and, along with Rush, earned millions of loyal viewers telling people what they wanted to hear.

But while Fox and Limbaugh certainly got the ball rolling, the advent of social media exponentially expanded how far, how wide and how fast the misinformation spread, delighting racists, homophobes and misogynists everywhere by reinforcing nearly every awful idea of the last half-century. Obama wasn’t a “real” American; liberals had declared a “war on Christmas”; Black Lives Matter is a terrorist group; Democrats support socialism; just to name a few.

Melanie McFarland, writing in Salon, suggests we “marvel at the spectacular impact a quarter-century’s worth of Fox News has had on American life.” Whether a person watches or not, “in some way Fox has made your life remarkably crappier.” And shorter, too. Citing the pandemic we’re still dealing with, McFarland says the Fox prime-time hosts (Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham) “have taken joy in helping prolong it purely for the sake of harpooning a Democratic president’s approval rating.”

Even worse than the false narratives spun around every topic, Fox perpetually simplifies complex issues into bumper-sticker-sized tidbits that essentially mean nothing but — because of their accessibility — fold easily into the core beliefs of millions who would rather crawl naked over broken glass than read anything longer than a Tweet. Just look at the word “freedom,” which for gun owners was a singularly powerful yet painfully simplistic mantra. Well, if it worked for the NRA, why not the anti-vax crowd?

Both Limbaugh and Ailes are mercifully gone from this earth but both lived long enough to celebrate their crowning achievement: the election to the presidency of a walking, talking venomous hate crime plucked from the world of reality television without a shred of integrity, expertise or honesty, who even now remains bent on destroying democracy. His malevolent campaign is supported by Fox talking heads and a Republican Party cowering in fear that the monster they created might turn on them next.

After 25 years, the system is rigged and Fox was instrumental in its rigging. GOP state legislatures across the country are fully engaged in suppression of minority voting rights based on the thoroughly debunked notion of rampant voter fraud; red state governors repeatedly criminalize any vaccine or mask mandates designed to keep their constituents safe and healthy; and scientists, teachers and doctors are demonized while unsuspecting viewers ingest horse medicine.

Each of these individual examples of quackery were strongly and repeatedly endorsed by the network’s talking heads.

The network whose “Fair and Balanced” slogan was laughable to begin with has recently replaced it, according to Salon. Dropping the objectivity pretense altogether, the new Fox slogan is “Standing Up for What’s Right,” a chilling assumption they have some idea of what that is.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Walt Amses: Suffering through 25 years of ‘fair and balanced’ Fox News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics. Article continues below advertisement. Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fox News host Neil Cavuto urges vaccinations after bout with Covid, but Fox News hasn’t shared his message

Fox News host Neil Cavuto has contracted the coronavirus, he says, and credits his Covid vaccination with saving his life.“Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” said Cavuto, who also has multiple sclerosis and has battled cancer and heart problems in the past.“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did,” the host went on. “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”But as some critics have pointed out, that message has not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Calais, VT
Variety

Fox News Launches Streaming Weather Service for Climate-Change Cycle

There’s a new wind blowing through the building that houses Fox News Channel. Amy Freeze and Craig Herrera spent a recent weekday afternoon in a TV studio at the company’s New York headquarters rehearsing, but not for a new opinion program or roundtable show, but for a streamcast focused on the most-up-to-date news about the weather. They talked about oil spills, wildfires and abrupt changes in temperature. At one point, the duo discussed the Biden administration’s support of wind power, noting that it would likely help Americans recover more quickly from power outages. A chyron imposed on a screen that captured...
NFL
VTDigger

‘Mainstream’ media at least as questionable as Fox

A recent commentary about Fox News Digger printed was so full of disingenuous, left-leaning talking points and opinions, I would feel remiss if I did not call attention to the liberties that the author took, and Digger allowed by printing his rant. To begin with, to quote the author, “the...
JON STEWART
Vanity Fair

Fox News Is Casting Joe Biden as the Grinch in This Year’s Rendition of the “War on Christmas”

With every passing year, Christmas seems to creep into American society earlier and earlier. And this year, the right-wing media’s “war on Christmas” obsession—a recurring theme on Fox News—is getting the same treatment. On October 4—nearly four weeks before Halloween—the firsts shots of the holiday-season culture war were fired on Fox & Friends, with the hosts accusing both Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci of trying to cancel Christmas. “All sorts of things you’re not going to get in time for Christmas,” said Steve Doocy while discussing the ongoing global supply-chain issues, before lamenting the fact that he can’t even get “the Doocys’ favorite kind of coffee” because of mass product shortages caused by the pandemic. Cohost Brian Kilmeade then blamed America’s laborers, saying that “nobody wants to work anymore, and it’s too easy for people to take their time going back to work,” while Ainsley Earhardt seemingly blamed unemployment benefits for making it “free” for Americans to stay unemployed. However, Kilmeade did offer a silver lining, saying that “no wonder Dr. [Anthony] Fauci is about to cancel Christmas, we’re not going to have any presents anyway, so it’s going to really work out.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ailes
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Laura Ingraham
Vanity Fair

Fox News Host’s Pro-COVID-Vaccine Message Gets No Airtime on Fox News

On Tuesday, Fox Business host Neil Cavuto informed the public that he has contracted COVID-19—an announcement he used to advise others to get vaccinated. “While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well,” Cavuto, who underwent an open-heart surgery in 2016, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997, and has previously been treated for cancer, said in a statement released by the network. “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did.” He then expressed his hope that everyone who is still unvaccinated “gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Fox News' Dana Perino Makes 'Nonsensical' Comment About Wind Power

Fox News’ Dana Perino caught some blowback Thursday for suggesting that wind power isn’t green because the turbines are not recyclable. (Watch the video below.) “The Five” co-host was talking to guest Tucker Carlson about the “green energy agenda,” including wind power, when Perino made an observation that at least one person on Twitter called “nonsensical”:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Fox News#World Trade Center#Columbine High School#American
Gazette

Joy Behar: Black people shouldn't be hesitant of vaccine because white people were the ‘experiment’

The View cohost Joy Bewhar said Thursday that black people don't need to be afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine anymore because white people did it as an "experiment." Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was struck by the number of Americans who remain unvaccinated and that the solution may be "fear" — 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while 65% have received one dose. Only 46% of black Americans have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of Oct. 4, according to CDC data.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Admits He ‘Left Out’ Colin Powell’s Health Problems After Using His Death to Claim Vaccine Effectiveness Is a Lie

Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted to omitting Colin Powell’s health complications after using his death to rail against the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. On Monday, Carlson led his show with the news from Powell’s family that he died of Covid complications at the age of 84. Carlson honed in on the fact that the former secretary of state died despite being fully vaccinated against Covid, saying “that fact does not make his death any less sad nor is it unusual. Many thousands of vaccinated Americans have died of Covid.”
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy