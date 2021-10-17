CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manufacturing

Machining Wood Inlays, No CNC Required

By Dan Maloney
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost hard to remember a time when the obvious answer to most questions about manufacturing wasn’t “Throw it on the CNC.” CNC machines have become so entrenched that the acronym has become a verb; few people would misunderstand a statement like “Let’s just CNC that.”. But before CNC...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodwin.edu

Mechatronics vs. CNC Machining: What’s the Difference Between These Fields?

Manufacturing offers many exciting opportunities for forward-thinking professionals. Today, manufacturing specialists take on high-tech, hands-on roles, creating and working with the latest advancements in technology. AI, robotics, computerization, and automation are at the heart of the field – but companies are in need of more professionals to step in. If you are interested in a technology-driven career, two popular paths are CNC machining and mechatronics. Both are on the cutting-edge of the manufacturing industry, but there are clear-cut differences between the two career paths.
ENGINEERING
Gadget Flow

Carvera fully automatic desktop CNC makes machining less complex with smart features

Impressed by CNC machining but a bit overwhelmed by the process? You’ll love the Carvera fully automatic desktop CNC, which offers smart features that simplify the whole job. Designed for makers, this fully automatic desktop CNC machine makes the process much less complex by offering an automatic tool changer, auto probing, dust collection, and more. So you won’t have to vacuum up your space when you’re done, and you don’t have to deal with fine-tuning every detail. Furthermore, it has an impressively compact form that makes it easy to fit anywhere in your workspace. While most hobby-level machines don’t have smart features, this one gives you super fine results without you having to adjust every detail. Ready-to-use out of the box, this gadget makes machining easy to master no matter your experience level.
ELECTRONICS
Charlotte Stories

Why DFM Matters For CNC Machining

CNC machining is a popular rapid prototyping process known for its versatility, repeatability, reliability, and a host of other good attributes. However, these attributes can be improved by having a good design for manufacturing (DfM). With a clear focus on DfM, you can enjoy better production efficiency, reduced cost of...
MANUFACTURING
hackaday.com

An Easy Fix For Inconsistent Layers In Cheap 3D Printers

If there’s one thing you can say about [Stefan] from CNC Kitchen, it’s that he’s methodical when he’s working on an improvement to his 3D printing processes, or when he’s chasing down a problem with a printer. Case in point: this root-cause analysis of extrusion inconsistencies with an entry-level 3D printer.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnc Machining#Inlay#Tool Steel#Machining Wood Inlays#Cnc#Pask Rsb
hackaday.com

A Microwave Frequency Doubler

It is an age-old problem. You have a 2.5 GHz source and you want it at 5 GHz. You need a frequency doubler. [All Electronics Channel] has an interesting video that talks not only about the theory of such a device but shows a practical one made with copper strips on a blank PCB substrate.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Turning Old Masks Into 3D Printer Filament

Disposable masks have been a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for all the good they’ve done, their disposal represents a monumental ecological challenge that has largely been ignored in favor of more immediate concerns. What exactly are we supposed to do with the hundreds of billions of masks that are used once or twice and then thrown away?
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

A beginner’s guide to CNC machining

CNC machining helps ensure uniformity and aids mass production. One of the processes gaining popularity in the manufacturing industry has to be Computer Numerical Control (CNC). The technology has opened the door to an opportunity to mass-produce products and ensure that they are of similar quality. If you have never heard of CNC, here are some facts that will help you understand the concept better.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Six Ways Robotic Automation Benefits CNC Shops… and Their Clients

CNC manufacturing is locked in a constant battle to curb production costs, enhance product quality, and adhere to customer demands, all amidst rising competition. To meet these challenges, CNC shops have adopted state-of-the-art technologies to reduce costs and boost productivity. Robotic Automation in CNC Shops. To streamline the CNC machining...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
hackaday.com

Drone And High Voltage Spin Up This DIY Corona Motor

The average Hackaday user could probably piece together a rough model of a simple DC motor with what they’ve got kicking around the parts bin. We imagine some of you could even get a brushless one up and running without too much trouble. But what about an electrostatic corona motor? If your knowledge of turning high voltage into rotational energy is a bit rusty, let [Jay Bowles] show you the ropes in his latest Plasma Channel video.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Spinning Threads Put The Bite On Filament In This Novel Extruder Design

When it comes to innovation in FDM 3D printing, there doesn’t seem to be much room left to move the needle. Pretty much everything about filament printing has been reduced to practice, with more or less every assembly available off the shelf. Even the business end — the extruder — is so optimized that there’s not much room left for innovation.
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi Pico mooted for low-cost open-source CNC controller

The open-source grbl project has produced software that allows an Arduino to control a three-axis CNC machine – it is the software within ‘3018’ and related low-cost Chinese-made CNC desktop routers. Admired for the capability that its developers have squeezed into a 16MHz 8bit AVR microcontroller, and their ingenuity in...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

3D Printable Scope Probe Adapts To Your Needs

If there’s one this we electronics engineers are precious about, it’s our test gear. The instruments themselves can be obscenely expensive, since all that R&D effort needs to be paid back over a much smaller user base compared to say a DVD player. The test probes themselves can often come with an eye-watering price tag as well. Take the oscilloscope probe, pretty much everyone who tinkers with hardware will be familiar with. It’s great for poking around, looking desperately for inspiration when you’re getting stuck in with some debug, but you’ve only got two hands, and that doesn’t leave any spare for button pushing.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

3D Printer Cuts Metal

Every now and then we’ll see a 3D printer that can print an entire house out of concrete or print an entire rocket out of metal. But usually, for our budget-friendly hobbyist needs, most of our 3D printers will be printing small plastic parts. If you have patience and a little bit of salt water, though, take a look at this 3D printer which has been modified to cut parts out of any type of metal, built by [Morlock] who has turned a printer into a 5-axis CNC machine.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Mechanical Linkage CAD For Everyone

As much as some of us don’t like it, building things for real requires some mechanical component. Maybe it is something as simple as an enclosure or even feet for a PCB, but unless you only write software or play with simulators, you’ll eventually have to build something. It is a slippery slope between drilling holes for a front panel and attempting to build things that move. Sometimes that’s as simple as a hinge and a spring, or maybe it is a full-blown robot articulated arm. That’s why [RectorSquid] built Linkage, a “program that lets you design and edit a two-dimensional mechanism and then simulate the movement of that mechanism” (that quote is from the documentation.
SOFTWARE
hackaday.com

Testing 3D Printed Cutting Blades Is Scary Work

[Ivan Miranda] comes from a land where the shops close on Sundays. Thus, when he found himself in need of a cutting blade, he realised he would have to build his own, or simply wait. He elected to do the former, and we get to enjoy the journey. (Video, embedded below.)
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Vacuum Forming With 3D Printed Buck Tutorial

[Matterhackers] has a nice video tutorial on using vacuum forming to create plastic items. Sure, you have a 3D printer, but vacuum forming has some advantages if you are making thin and flexible items quickly. But don’t feel bad. The master item in the process is from a 3D printer. Like a mold, the forming won’t produce a duplicate of the master, called a buck. Rather, the buck provides something like a die that the plastic wraps around.
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Automating Pool Monitoring And Chemical Dosing

Anyone who has had a backyard pool will know that it only takes a little lapsed attention to turn the whole thing green. For those sick of having to stay on top of things, the idea of automating pool care may be attractive. This project from [Discreet Mayor] hopes to do just that.
TECHNOLOGY
thebossmagazine.com

CNC Machines And The Automotive Industry: A Variety Of Applications

Since Henry Ford invented the assembly line to produce Ford Motors, there has been a constant striving to make the process as efficient as possible. Technology has increased an incredible amount in the subsequent decades. These days, advances in CNC machining expertise have led to an increase in innovations in...
CARS
hackaday.com

Arduino Brings USB Mouse To Homebrew Computer

When building your own homebrew computer, everything is a challenge. Ultimately, that’s kind of the point. If you didn’t want to really get your hands dirty with the nuts and bolts of the thing, you wouldn’t have built it in the first place. For example, take the lengths to which [rehsd] was willing to go in order to support standard USB mice on their 6502 machine.
COMPUTERS
digitalconnectmag.com

Everything to Know About CNC Machining

The advent of better machines and their applications has impacted the manufacturing industry significantly. These days, it is easy to use computers to run programs that make it easy to produce certain products and within the shortest time possible. Computers are widely used to control machine tools, which has brought positive changes in the manufacturing sector.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy