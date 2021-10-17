Report: Sean Kugler, Spencer Whipple to handle offensive playcalling for Cardinals

That was a disjointed mess. And much of it wasn’t the fault of the 21-year-old rookie QB making his first NFL start — three drops, five holding penalties, all in the second half, and failures on fourth-down situations in which 2, 1, 1 and 4 yards were needed. They drove the ball decently and produced 19 first downs, 338 yards, had possession for nearly 32 minutes and averaged 5.7 yards per play. But they produced only 10 points because they rarely came through when it mattered most, going 4 of 16 on third- and fourth-down conversions. The kid QB? He looked OK considering his inexperience, but Kyle Shanahan clearly doesn’t believe he’s ready to run anything approximating the 49ers’ offense at this stage.

