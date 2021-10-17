Report: Sean Kugler, Spencer Whipple to handle offensive playcalling for Cardinals

Peter King produces his Football Morning in America every week and Monday he devoted a large part of it to the Cardinals in several spots. Kyler Murray’s three security blankets (coach/play-caller, QB coach, Pro Bowl center) all were missing, the first two because of positive COVID tests. The unexpected star of the show was Spencer Whipple, the Cards’ 32-year-old assistant receivers coach, designated to call plays by the quarantining Kliff Kingsbury. How’d the kid do? First-half drive for the Cards: TD, TD, FG, FG, FG. You’ll meet Whipple—who’d previously called plays once in his coaching life, at UMass—in a few paragraphs. The NFL’s lone unbeaten team didn’t just survive in Cleveland. The Cardinals buried the Browns.
