NFL

Report: Sean Kugler, Spencer Whipple to handle offensive playcalling for Cardinals

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not in Cleveland with the team after testing positive for COVID-19 this week and his absence will lead to changes in duties for some of the team’s assistant coaches....

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NJ.com

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals | What move means for offense

PHILADELPHIA — One of the most beloved Eagles players in recent memory won’t be ending his career in midnight green. The Eagles traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, the team announced. The rest of Ertz’s $8.5 million salary will come off the Eagles’ books and open up $4.22 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Cardinals injury report:

The 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, and K’Waun Williams today. Each of those three are key starters. Trey Lance will take Jimmy’s spot. There’s no replacing Kittle, while Dontae Johnson has primarily played in the slot in Williams’ absence. Javon Kinlaw and Samson Ebukam were questionable heading...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers game grades vs. Cardinals: Disjointed offense, dominant defense ... and a defeat

That was a disjointed mess. And much of it wasn’t the fault of the 21-year-old rookie QB making his first NFL start — three drops, five holding penalties, all in the second half, and failures on fourth-down situations in which 2, 1, 1 and 4 yards were needed. They drove the ball decently and produced 19 first downs, 338 yards, had possession for nearly 32 minutes and averaged 5.7 yards per play. But they produced only 10 points because they rarely came through when it mattered most, going 4 of 16 on third- and fourth-down conversions. The kid QB? He looked OK considering his inexperience, but Kyle Shanahan clearly doesn’t believe he’s ready to run anything approximating the 49ers’ offense at this stage.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals offensive snap count in win over the San Francisco 49ers

D.J. Humphries - 61 (100%) Kelvin Beachum - 61 (100%) DeAndre Hopkins - 56 (92%) Four linemen and of course Kyler Murray in for every snap in the Arizona Cardinals victory. Hopkins continues to be the main man at wide receiver, while Green is still the clear number two. Rodney...
NFL
Person
Chris Mortensen
Arizona Sports

Injuries to Cardinals offense become a concern in win over 49ers

A gritty, physical win for the Arizona Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday left the offensive side of the ball a little banged up. Quarterback Kyler Murray’s right arm area was worked on by the training staff throughout the fourth quarter after taking a hit from defensive lineman Nick Bosa at a time when center Rodney Hudson (ribs) and tight end Maxx Williams (knee) were already removed from the game with injuries.
NFL
USA Today

LOOK: Cardinals-Browns full Thursday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns both released their second injury report of the week Thursday afternoon. There was some improvement in both, especially on defense. However, both teams have concerns. Check out the complete injury report for both teams below. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root...
NFL
National football post

Report: 3 Cardinals positive for COVID-19

Three members of the Arizona Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, ESPN reported Thursday. The undefeated Cardinals (5-0) put star pass rusher Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and multiple reports said he tested positive for the virus and was not just a close contact of an infected person.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Opponent Outlook: Cleveland Browns Offense

The Cardinals have faced multiple top-tier running backs this season, but this week will be the first matchup with a team that has two: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Arizona goes on the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, a team with a clear-cut identity and an effective one at that.
NFL
#Cardinals#American Football#Browns#Umass#Utep
Mystery Man Helps Cardinals Offense Achieve

Peter King produces his Football Morning in America every week and Monday he devoted a large part of it to the Cardinals in several spots. Kyler Murray’s three security blankets (coach/play-caller, QB coach, Pro Bowl center) all were missing, the first two because of positive COVID tests. The unexpected star of the show was Spencer Whipple, the Cards’ 32-year-old assistant receivers coach, designated to call plays by the quarantining Kliff Kingsbury. How’d the kid do? First-half drive for the Cards: TD, TD, FG, FG, FG. You’ll meet Whipple—who’d previously called plays once in his coaching life, at UMass—in a few paragraphs. The NFL’s lone unbeaten team didn’t just survive in Cleveland. The Cardinals buried the Browns.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals favored by 18 points over Texans in biggest spread of 2021 NFL season

The Cardinals aren’t just heavy favorites over the Texans on Sunday. They’re the heaviest favorites of this NFL season. Arizona is now listed as an 18-point favorite over Houston at most sports books, which is the biggest point spread so far in the 2021 season. The previous biggest spread also featured Houston, as a 17.5-point underdog at Buffalo in Week Four. Buffalo won 40-0.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Offensive Success Stems from Total Team Effort

For the Arizona Cardinals, the stars have aligned for the team in a metaphorical and literal way during the team's 6-0 start, standing as the NFL's lone undefeated squad. Names such as quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt are just a few stars in what feels like a galaxy in Arizona (which just added another in tight end Zach Ertz).
NFL
NFL

Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:. -- How the Buccaneers have unlocked a former first-rounder's potential. -- Randy Gregory's renaissance in Dallas. -- Why everyone's wrong to criticize Bill...
NFL

