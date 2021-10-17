Ludacris’ Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ Teaches Young Black Girls About The Importance Of Self Empowerment

Ludacris has launched into a new lane of entrepreneurship, but it’s not what most people would expect.

On Oct. 15, the rapper’s new animated Netflix series Karma’s World officially made its debut with the streaming giant. While the multi-hyphenate has appeared in a number of films like the Fast & Furious franchise, the new series will serve as the rapper’s first venture into executive producing and creating animated content for children, PEOPLE reported.

During an interview with BLACKPRINT Meredith on Oct. 16, Ludacris shared that the new show was heavily inspired by his daughter, Karma, who had been helping him to develop the storyline for the loveable series since she was 6-years-old. Following in her father’s footsteps, Karma grew a passion for rapping and would often tell her dad how much she wanted to build her own music career one day.

“I had to sit her down and say, ‘If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your world, because daddy talks about what goes on in his,'” he explained. https://www.instagram.com/p/CVECGrhFdZy/

The show mirrors experiences from Karma’s very own life that many Black children can relate to. The episode “Hair Comes Trouble” focuses on Karma navigating difficult questions about her tightly coiled twist out and how she grows to love her crown. Elsewhere in the animated musical series, Karma’s World explores the reality of friendship, self-doubt, and even conflict, however, each 13-minute episode provides a solution to how young Karma faces her problems head-on.

Ludacris said that he hopes to teach the importance of self-empowerment to his daughters along with ways of embracing Black joy.

“[These] songs are talking about self-confidence, self-empowerment, being a young girl, what they go through and just trying to be positive for the world,” said Ludacris, who also voices the Dad character. “[There are] so many pressures that young kids are going through right now. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for this to come to fruition.”

The proud father of four also revealed that his daughters Karma, 20, Cai, 8, Cadence, 6, and 11-week-old Chance absolutely love watching the show together.

“They get to watch all the episodes before the rest of the world gets to see them,” he added. “It’s great because it promotes dialogue with things that are going on in the [show] and then they start dancing and singing. You get to realize what are their favorite songs or favorite dances. They are my research group and we will continue to do better and better as my girls tell me what they love.”

Karma’s World features a diverse cast that includes Asiahn Bryant , who voices Karma along with Kaila Mullady , and Aria Capria who are the voices behind her bestie Switch. Tiffany Haddish , Dawnn Lewis , and Jordan Fisher are a few other stars who appear on the adorable series.

You can watch the first episode of Karma’s World below.

