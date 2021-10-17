CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ludacris’ Animated Series ‘Karma’s World’ Teaches Young Black Girls About The Importance Of Self Empowerment

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AZJG_0cTwZm8100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEOdZ_0cTwZm8100

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

Ludacris has launched into a new lane of entrepreneurship, but it’s not what most people would expect.

On Oct. 15, the rapper’s new animated Netflix series Karma’s World officially made its debut with the streaming giant. While the multi-hyphenate has appeared in a number of films like the Fast & Furious franchise, the new series will serve as the rapper’s first venture into executive producing and creating animated content for children, PEOPLE reported.

During an interview with BLACKPRINT Meredith on Oct. 16, Ludacris shared that the new show was heavily inspired by his daughter, Karma, who had been helping him to develop the storyline for the loveable series since she was 6-years-old. Following in her father’s footsteps, Karma grew a passion for rapping and would often tell her dad how much she wanted to build her own music career one day.

“I had to sit her down and say, ‘If you want to do music, you have to talk about what goes on in your world, because daddy talks about what goes on in his,'” he explained.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVECGrhFdZy/

RELATED CONTENT: Ludacris’ Oldest Daughter, Karma, Is All Grown Up And Preparing To Go To This HBCU

The show mirrors experiences from Karma’s very own life that many Black children can relate to. The episode “Hair Comes Trouble” focuses on Karma navigating difficult questions about her tightly coiled twist out and how she grows to love her crown. Elsewhere in the animated musical series, Karma’s World explores the reality of friendship, self-doubt, and even conflict, however, each 13-minute episode provides a solution to how young Karma faces her problems head-on.

Ludacris said that he hopes to teach the importance of self-empowerment to his daughters along with ways of embracing Black joy.

“[These] songs are talking about self-confidence, self-empowerment, being a young girl, what they go through and just trying to be positive for the world,” said Ludacris, who also voices the Dad character. “[There are] so many pressures that young kids are going through right now. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for this to come to fruition.”

The proud father of four also revealed that his daughters Karma, 20, Cai, 8, Cadence, 6, and 11-week-old Chance absolutely love watching the show together.

“They get to watch all the episodes before the rest of the world gets to see them,” he added. “It’s great because it promotes dialogue with things that are going on in the [show] and then they start dancing and singing. You get to realize what are their favorite songs or favorite dances. They are my research group and we will continue to do better and better as my girls tell me what they love.”

Karma’s World features a diverse cast that includes Asiahn Bryant , who voices Karma along with Kaila Mullady , and Aria Capria who are the voices behind her bestie Switch. Tiffany Haddish , Dawnn Lewis , and Jordan Fisher are a few other stars who appear on the adorable series.

You can watch the first episode of Karma’s World below.

RELATED CONTENT: Ludacris And Eudoxie Bridges Met 10 Years Ago Today, And They’ve Had Quite The Glow Up Together

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Ludacris on his animated Netflix show “Karma’s World”

We’ve seen Chris “Ludacris” Bridges rap songs like “Act a fool,” and we’ve seen him in the “Fast and the Furious” movies. Now he’s out with something that’s a little more personal: a kids show! Who knew? And Luda is giving Deco all the deets. “Karma’s World” on Netflix is...
TV SERIES
respect-mag.com

Ludacris And Universal Music Group Release Soundtrack To Netflix Animated Kids Series Karma’s World

After building anticipation among fans of all ages, Universal Music Group releases the Karma’s World Original Soundtrack today. It accompanies the new animated series Karma’s World, which is now streaming on NETFLIX. The show stands out as the vision of GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Chris Bridges aka “Ludacris” joined by producers Karma’s World Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Ludacris
Person
Jordan Fisher
Person
Dawnn Lewis
Berkeley Beacon

‘This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing’ explores self-love and individuality in whimsical world

“This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing,” the latest show in Emerson Stage’s 2021-22 season, a children’s fairytale about three unique sisters embarking on their individual journeys, ran on Paramount’s Richard J. Orchard stage from Oct. 7 to Oct. 16. With incredible acting and dialogue, colorful costumes,...
ENTERTAINMENT
MadameNoire

Raven-Symoné Says Being On ‘The View’ Was One Of The Most ‘Stressful’ Experiences Ever

Raven-Symoné has been in show business since she was the tender age of three and no she is sitting down with TV One’s Uncensored to reflect on her storied career. As she reminisced, she opened up about her experience on The View, which she joined in season 18. The Cosby Show star said working on the show was one her most “stressful” experiences ever. She said that joining the show was a difficult decision but besides the fact that she was asked to join by Whoopi Goldberg, she gave it the green light because she didn’t want to follow in the footsteps of other childhood stars.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Netflix Series#Filmmagic#The Fast Furious
tvseriesfinale.com

World’s Funniest Animals: Season Three? Has the CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.
PETS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Creator of 'Karma's World' talks with Gino Salomone

MILWAUKEE - Karma can sing, rap, and has big dreams of making it big. ‘Karma’s World' is a new series on Netflix about self-confidence and self-empowerment. It also has a familiar face behind the scenes. Gino recently sat down the show's creator, Chris Bridges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WXII 12

Pampering with a side of empowerment: Kids spa aims to uplift young girls

OMAHA, Neb. — Having a good sense of self-esteem can work wonders for anyone. But it's especially important for impressionable young girls. That's what motivated Tina Hill to open up the Madison & Co Spa in Omaha, Nebraska. From manicures and pedicures to facials and hairstyling, the spa is all...
OMAHA, NE
Channel 3000

Loper Report: Needle in a Timestack, Censor, and Karma’s World

News 3 Now film expert Wil Loper gives his three things to watch this week. Loper recommends Lionsgate’s ‘Needle in a Timestack,’ horror film ‘Censor’ on Hulu, and animated series ‘Karma’s World’ on Netflix. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy