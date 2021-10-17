CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Osaka Celebrates ‘Kobe Year’ With Heartfelt Post On Her 24th Birthday

 6 days ago

Naomi Osaka is getting sentimental while celebrating her “Kobe year.”

The tennis star posted an absolutely adorable throwback photo of herself as a baby on Saturday, October 16 in honor of her 24th birthday. In the picture, she’s wearing a pink outfit and a tiny pair of Nike sneakers as she looks directly into the camera.

“24, Kobe year,” Osaka began her post, referring to late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, with whom she was close prior to his passing in 2020.

“I just wanna say I’m so extremely grateful, thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes ❤️,” she continued. “When I was younger it was just my sister and parents who wished me happy birthday, now a few years later to have people all over the world doing the same… Surreal emotions. Feeling very thankful, honored and blessed 🥺❤️.”

Another person Naomi has now to wish her a happy birthday is her Grammy-nominated boyfriend, Cordae, who shared a sweet birthday tribute to the superstar on Instagram over the weekend.

“Happy birthday to a real Goat! love ya ❤️ ❤️ @naomiosaka,” he wrote.

Beyond her hard work and dedication on the court, Osaka launched her new brand KINLÒ in Seotember, which is designed with people of color’s needs in mind. It’s a “project that I’ve been working on with my team for the past year,” Osaka explained on her Instagram Story at the time.

“As a POC I started learning about skin cancer rates affecting people like me wondered why there wasn’t a great product that feels good and protects our skin,” she wrote. “So I founded @kinloskin which is a functional skin care line for people with melanated skin.”

“Tennis can be challenging at times but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for and allows me to help others in ways I wouldn’t have imagined otherwise,” Naomi added. “Hope you like it!”

Naomi Osaka Contrasts Edgy Graphic Coat Dress With Pink Wedges For Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Naomi Osaka made a red carpet appearance at a Tag Heuer event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The tennis star repped her brand partnerships by wearing a Tag Heuer watch paired with a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble. Osaka became an ambassador for the Swiss brand earlier this year. She also joined Louis Vuitton as its face in January and made her debut in the house’s spring 2021 campaign. On Thursday night, Osaka wore an graphic coat dress by Louis Vuitton. The monochrome jacquard print seen on the jacket was inspired by architecture as part of the collection’s collaboration with Fornasetti. The...
Essence

Site Seeing: Naomi Osaka Is Currently Living Her Best Life In Greece

From posing in front of the Temple of Isis to hanging on a boat while on the island of Mykonos, check out the beautiful sites the star is seeing. The star giving us some great travel inspiration this week is tennis great Naomi Osaka. The four-time Grand Slam winner is taking advantage of the opportunity to have some adventure and also relax while enjoying the sights and sounds in Greece.
TENNIS
John McEnroe on Naomi Osaka and mental health

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is undoubtedly one of the most important tennis players on the women's Tour. Her 2021 had started well with her victory at the Australian Open but from that moment the situation worsened with the Japanese struggling with mental health problems that forced her to retire from the Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Lindsey Vonn Talks Head Sportswear, Thom Browne and Naomi Osaka

Click here to read the full article. Entrepreneurship has become a competitive sport in itself for elite athletes, and Lindsey Vonn is no exception in chasing that pursuit. With one Olympic gold medal and 82 World Cup wins, she is no longer vying for athletic glory, but Vonn is bullish about business. The Under Armour-sponsored athlete, who became the first global ambassador for Under Armour’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-approved Project Rock in 2019, is continuing to explore the venture capital world and is also debuting her collaborative European-made “Legacy” skiwear collection with Head Sportswear Stateside.More from WWDPJ Tucker Gets Ready for...
TENNIS
