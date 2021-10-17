CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger defends not supporting voting rights act: 'Democrats have to quit playing politics'

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n2BP_0cTwZhiO00
© Greg Nash

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday defended his decision to not support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, saying, "Democrats have to quit playing politics."

While appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Kinzinger was asked by host Jake Tapper why he didn't support the bill and whether he believed there was a bipartisan effort that Republicans could get behind.

"I certainly hope there is. I think there is," said Kinzinger.

"Look, you can call a bill the Voting Rights Act, and then left-wing Twitter goes nuts about this by the way, and they can say you voted against voting rights without even look into the details," the Illinois Republican said.

Kinzinger argued that passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act as it is written now would simply be a reimplementation of temporary provisions that were included in the Civil Rights Act of 1960 that required all states get federal approval for changes to election systems. The Supreme Court invalidated this part of the bill in 2013.

Kinzinger said that this type of measure would have passed in the Trump administration.

"The problem is, you know I admonish my side all the time about playing politics. The Democrats have to quit playing politics on some of this too," said Kinzinger. "You can call it the For the People Act which was the other one and really what that is is public funding for campaigns among another whole host of things. If we actually went into this as adults with real discussions I think we can solve stuff."

Comments / 6

Related
wizmnews.com

Freedom to Vote Act needs, deserves, support

The right to vote is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Yet voting rights are under attack in states across the country. That is why Congress should work to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, a package of legislation designed to protect our right to vote. If we believe that every American citizen should have the right to vote for whatever candidate they choose, then these ideas shouldn’t be all that controversial. Under the bill, our rights would be restored and protected by eliminating voter suppression. Election day would be a national holiday. It would facilitate voting by establishing automatic voter registration and would require two weeks of early voting, including nights and weekends. The bill also would set a national standard for mail-in voting in every state. States would be required to ensure that polling places are within walking distance of public transportation. It also ensures the rights of those with disabilities are protected by ensuring they have the same access to absentee ballots as other voters. If we can agree that every legal citizen of voting age be unencumbered in their ability to vote, then this bill should pass Congress easily, and without further delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktep.org

Democrats' biggest push for voting rights fails with no Republicans on board

Senate Democrats' most forceful and perhaps last push for major voting rights legislation this year was blocked by a Republican filibuster on Wednesday afternoon. The procedural vote to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act failed despite Democrats' effort to craft a compromise bill led in part by Sen. Joe Manchin. The West Virginia Democrat had hoped to get enough GOP votes to overcome a filibuster, but in the end no Republicans voted to advance the legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
MSNBC

As GOP rejects Freedom to Vote Act, Dems have a decision to make

Among Senate Republicans, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski has stood out on the issue of voting rights. For example, when Democrats sought out GOP supporters for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, Murkowski endorsed the legislation — even when literally no other Republicans would. With this in mind, when the Alaskan indicated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wuga.org

Political Rewind: Plans to reintroduce voting rights act; Redistricting could pit Dems against Dems

Wednesday on Political Rewind: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will bring the federal voting rights bill to the floor for a vote today. In other news, the trial of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryant is undergoing jury selection. The men are charged with murder in the Ahmaud Arbery shooting, and the judge presiding over the trial is worried that jury selection is taking far too long.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Post

What voting rights provisions might Republicans support?

If there is one piece of legislation that could precipitate the end of the filibuster, it might be a voting rights bill that Democrats are feverishly trying to get passed, before some fear it’s too late to save Democrats’ congressional majorities. Senate Democrats are going to bring up a voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Adam Kinzinger
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Plan Senate Vote Next Week On Revised Voting Rights Bill

Senate Democrats are planning a test vote on their revamped voting rights legislation next week, setting up a clash over the future of the filibuster. In a letter sent Thursday to his colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he plans to bring up the Freedom to Vote Act for a vote on Wednesday. The legislation was crafted in part by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who opposed a previous, broader version of the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Democrats#Republicans#Election#Cnn#The Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Who faces the bigger nightmare in next year’s midterms: Democrats or Republicans?

When then-President Donald Trump went to campaign for then-Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on 4 January, the speech he gave – and the next day’s special election result – was the stuff of nightmares for then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans.Instead of making a coherent argument about why voters should reject then-candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Trump railed against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger – members of his own party in good standing – for having the temerity to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory after three separate recounts confirming it.Instead of rallying...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
yourvalley.net

Griffiths: Sen. Sinema should support Freedom to Vote Act

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has never been afraid to take on tough fights in the name of freedom and equality. I first met Sen. Sinema in 2008 when she led the campaign for marriage equality. I saw her willingness to take on good fights, no matter how long the odds. Sen....
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

As Schumer readies vote, does the Freedom to Vote Act have a chance?

Two months ago, as senators prepared to depart Capitol Hill for their August break, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a commitment on voting rights legislation. As we've discussed, the For the People Act couldn't muster enough support, but the New York Democrat said a group of senators was negotiating the terms of a new, narrowly focused compromise measure, which the chamber would consider upon senators' return.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

369K+
Followers
42K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy