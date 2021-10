Another chapter is all set to get added into the traditional and much-hyped rivalry between India and Pakistan. The two teams will be locking horns with each other in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24, Sunday at the Dubai International stadium. As India and Pakistan are gearing up for a rip-roaring contest, let’s flip the pages and take a look at the past five matches when the two teams were up against each other in the T20 World Cup.

SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO