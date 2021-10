The Southeast division is home to some of the more intriguing teams in the league. The Hawks and Hornets are on the rise, and the Hawks in particular may be knocking on the door of contender status. In Miami, Pat Riley fancies himself a whale hunter and certainly landed this offseason’s big fish after signing Kyle Lowry to a three-year contract. The Magic may have finally gotten the post-Dwight break they’ve desperately needed, while the Wizards retooled their team after trading away Russell Westbrook.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO