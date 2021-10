Recently, there have been rumors that a new Star Wars game will be announced by Disney. This week, Disney and Lucasfilm have partnered to announce the “Bring Home the Bounty” campaign, which promises newly released merchandise and Star Wars inspired products on a weekly basis for the rest of 2021. The campaign goes into December which lines up with the rumors that Disney will be announcing the new Star Wars game then. The graphic for week 10 of the new campaign shows a video game controller which further hints that the new Star Wars game could be in the works. Could this game be a possible AAA Mandalorian game?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO