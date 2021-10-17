5 Places to Recycle Your Old Eyeglasses Here in the Hudson Valley

Build a beautiful, locally sourced charcuterie board for your next get-together, with creative ideas from Sydney Thibault of Tout Le Fromage. Charcuterie boards have exploded in popularity on Instagram and TikTok, and it’s no wonder—they’re prettier, fancier, and a lot more fun to serve than cheese and crackers, and they allow party hosts to show off their creativity. For some, artistic meat and cheese arranging is a hobby, and for others, like Sydney Thibault, it’s a business. Thibault founded her Bedford Hills-based company Tout Le Fromage in October 2020. She relies on locally-sourced ingredients (Salinger’s Orchard in Brewster and Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard in North Salem are among her favorites) as well as her own home garden. On the next page, Thibault shares ideas for a crowd-pleasing autumnal board.
