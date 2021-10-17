CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD releases new video of suspected LES e-bike slasher

By Vincent Barone
 6 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD on Sunday released a new video of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on the Lower East Side.

The 51-year-old victim was found stabbed in his face and abdomen near FDR Park, at Hester and Chrystie streets, around 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

Cops said the assailant took off with the man’s e-bike.

The victim was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Grainy footage released by the department shows the suspect in a dark hoodie and face mask sit down on a park bench — and then cuts to the suspect attempting to ride the bicycle away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

