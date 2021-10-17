CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette police investigate overnight homicide, man found shot along NE Evangeline Thruway

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzq2P_0cTwXn5A00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Sunday morning, around 3:20 a.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway regarding a shooting.

Sgt. Nicole Oakes reports when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect was located and taken into custody.

According to Lafayette Police investigators, the suspect and victim became involved in an argument when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

