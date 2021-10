It’s true. How many times have we all heard this historically cliched phrase? In the field of medicine, and one could argue life in general, you do truly know yourself best. Head to toe. Isn’t it interesting how in tune we are with ourselves? The human body is fascinating. Built for discovery, and built for healing. Most of the time what we feel or take notice of is our body trying to tell us something. I would say, in regard to health, be mindful to that, take note of it, and it never hurts to run newfound symptoms or questions by your doctor. It could even save your life, or at the very least be a means for receiving comforting reassurance.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO