CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

1 in 3 men would give up watching football to get rid of their belly fat

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LWlL_0cTwXQjL00

NEW YORK — Watching college football every Saturday and NFL games every Sunday afternoon is an absolute must for millions of men across the country. And while throwing back some cold ones to wash down a plate of spicy chicken wings goes hand in hand with football, many fans are keenly aware that this simply isn’t good for their bellies.

In a new poll of 2,000 American men over the age of 30, more than one-third (37%) would give up football games or other sporting events for two months if it meant they could sport a six-pack or a flat stomach.

Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

In all, 39 percent say their belly is the top physical attribute they’d change about themselves. Of course, football season makes it quite hard for gridiron-loving dudes to get rid of the stomach flab. Thirty-seven percent say they usually gain weight from September to January, with 53 percent claiming they gain 10 pounds or more.

Goodbye love life, hello abs

Football isn’t the only thing men would give up either. The poll, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Nutrisystem , also revealed that a quarter of men would give up their love life for two months for a flatter belly.

Almost one in five men began to lose confidence by the time they reached their early 30s. More than 50 percent are less comfortable dating after reaching 30 because they are less confident in how they look. Another forty-seven percent of men admit they worry that their significant other doesn’t find them as attractive as they used to.

Men’s health and wellness seem top of mind more now than ever before as 43 percent of men believe that mental and physical health are equally as important as wealth and current lifestyle. If given the choice between getting a promotion at work or losing 20 pounds, 30 percent would choose to focus on their weight loss goals.

No. 5 Alabama rebounds from loss to rout Mississippi St 49-9

“Losing weight will not only lower total body fat but also stubborn belly fat,” says Courtney McCormick, MPH, RDN, LDN, Manager Clinical Research & Nutrition at Nutrisystem, in a statement. “Excess fat around the abdomen responds well to a high protein, low GI diet, so be sure to pay attention to your portions, eat plenty of fruits and veggies and stick with whole grains and lean proteins.”

Social media and its effect on men’s body image

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNRPU_0cTwXQjL00

Even more interesting, a whopping 68 percent believe social media has created unrealistic body standards for men over the past decade.

However, most men believe making a change could help. Half of men in the poll believe that losing weight would make them feel better about themselves. Another 45 percent feel they would need to lose 11 pounds or more to gain more confidence, which isn’t surprising since 46 percent of men say they gained at least 21 pounds over the last 10 years.

“Having a game plan is crucial,” says Hall of Fame quarterback and Nutrisystem ambassador, Dan Marino. “For guys especially, simplicity, variety and correct portion sizes are key.”

Bo Nix leads Auburn to 38-23 upset of No. 17 Arkansas

When it comes to getting back on track, 53 percent of men think having an easy-to-follow plan for healthy eating would help them best achieve their health goals. Thirty-eight percent of respondents feel teaming up with a partner would fuel their success, while 35 percent prefer having healthy meals delivered to their door.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
SB Nation

Best Ways to Lose Belly Fat In 30 Days (15 Simple Exercises + Diet Plan)

Belly fat is lost through fast exercise. All personal trainers know two things: 1. Slow movement builds muscle, and 2. Fast movement helps you lose fat (lose belly fat especially). All of our handy examples below give you ideas for incorporating fun, super easy, fast exercises into your regular schedule. Just doing one of these per day will begin blasting belly fat!
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

7 Simple & Effective Exercises To Get Rid Of Belly Fat

Some people think losing weight is easy and a one-time thing, but the truth is that it takes long hours, commitment, and will. However, one thing you want, especially if it’s on your stomach area, is more muscle mass and less fat tissue. People are constantly looking for answers on...
WEIGHT LOSS
kiss951.com

What Men Are Willing To Give Up For Six-Pack Abs

While it may seem that magazines and TV ads are always trying to push women to lose weight and workout so they can look their best, gals are far from the only people with such vanity concerns. In fact, lots of men have issues with their body, and some would be willing to do anything to change that.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
SPY

Say Goodbye to Belly Fat with These 8 Fat-Burner Exercises

Table of Contents Types of Belly Fat The Best Exercises To Burn Belly Fat The Best Gear for Burning Belly Fat In the world of fitness, there are generally two primary objectives — building muscle or burning fat. All the various gym nomenclature (bulking, cutting, getting toned, adding lean muscle) revolve around those two variables, because they are the two elements your fitness choices affect. Want to pack on some muscle and work towards some new personal records on the bench press? Increase your calorie intake and start lifting heavier. Want to slim town to show off those abs for beach season? Ramp up...
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

Running On A Treadmill Can Help Burn Belly Fat: Is It Good?

The many benefits of an active lifestyle have been explored intimately by the scientific community at large. The famous runner’s high is not just an optimistic opinion – it’s been proven as a scientific fact.[1]. Exercise is not just a mood-booster[2]; far from it, actually. High-intensity exercise has also been...
WEIGHT LOSS
Wrcbtv.com

How to Get Rid of Stubborn Fat: 7 Effective Tips

Originally Posted On: How to Get Rid of Stubborn Fat: 7 Effective Tips – The News God. In 2019, the weight loss industry was worth an estimated $78 billion. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on this number, weight loss continues to be a big business. With hundreds...
WEIGHT LOSS
SB Nation

9 Underrated Ways But 100% Work to Blast Belly Fat in a Week

Diet and exercise are ways to lose belly fat. However, usually how to get rid of belly fat takes a long time. Is there a quick way to lose belly fat?. If you want, it only takes several days to lose belly fat. Reported by Popsugar, according to registered nutritionist and ACSM certified fitness trainer, Jim White, a person can lose 0.5-1 kg of weight in a week. So that in a month, a person can lose up to 1.8-3.6 kg.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Dan Marino
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
healthcanal.com

5 Exercises On A Stability Ball To Burn Your Belly Fat

Make a move to give your body a challenging workout that reduces belly fat and strengthens your muscles with a fitness ball. Combining regular exercise, a healthy diet, and a fat burner helps you manage your weight, lose belly fat, and flatten your stomach. The abdominal region loves to hold onto visceral fat because of aging, stress, poor diet, and even genetics. However, using an exercise ball to tone the abs, midsection, and core muscles helps you achieve your fitness goals.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#Nutrition#American Football#Braves#Onepoll#Men
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

The crazy Deshaun Watson trade offer Houston turned down

Deshaun Watson may not play in the NFL at all this season. Just because he’s likely to be sidelined indefinitely as multiple probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be traded from the Houston Texans. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Houston...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

A wrestler getting "fat" and any other student getting "fat" are....

I remember Dresser telling us Z. Epperly got "fat" over Thanksgiving once -- Palmetto Hokie 10/21/2021 09:38AM. A wrestler getting "fat" and any other student getting "fat" are.... -- EDGEMAN 10/21/2021 1:55PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
WWE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

2K+
Followers
732
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy