Wild scene in Tennessee as Lane Kiffin and Co. have objects thrown at them. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin believed it was water under the bridge. He thought the fans had moved on after his departure from Tennessee more than a decade ago. That certainly was not the case on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, as the college football world witnessed one of the wildest series of events in recent memory. After a controversial fourth-down call that went Rebels’ way, fans in the stadium started chucking all kinds of objects at the Ole Miss sideline. From water bottles to golf balls and even empty mustard bottles, the game had to be delayed for about 20 minutes until everything was back in order.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO