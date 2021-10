One of the pivotal things that fans noticed in the new trailer for The Batman was the romantic tension already being seeded between Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz's Selina Kyle, so much so that Bat/Cat fans were going wild online. Ahead of the trailer however, Kravitz, Pattinson, and director Matt Reeves opened up about working on the new film and even the chemistry that the two had together. Reeves himself opened up about how they pair knew each other prior to filming and that helped, and it seems like it'll be a connection that shippers the world over are going to fall in love with too.

