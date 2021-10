LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Guard could be deployed to help with the cargo ship bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that has lead to a major supply chain crisis nationwide. Aerial view of containers waiting at Port of Long Beach to be loaded onto trains and trucks on Oct. 16, 2021 in Long Beach, Calif. (Getty Images) A White House administration official confirmed to CNN Wednesday that it is considering all its options, including deploying the National Guard. When asked specifically about whether President Joe Biden would consider ordering the National Guard or Navy to help unload...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO