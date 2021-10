One of the main things I wanted to see from Oregon football on Saturday was a quick start. That didn’t happen. Actually, it was just the opposite. Oregon was down 14-0 early on and Mario Cristobal had to figure something out before the game got out of hand. He did just that as the Ducks drove the field and made it 14-7 and then knotted it up with a second Travis Dye touchdown run.

