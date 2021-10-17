DC Comics swaps Superman motto ‘the American way’ with ‘a Better Tomorrow’

Jonathan Kent, the new Superman, with love interest Jay Nakamura.

Following the revelations that the new DC Comics version of Superman is bisexual, the company has now gone a step further and said it would be removing the phrase “American way” as part of the Man of Steel’s mantra.

The changes are aimed at offering a broader, more global vision for the world of the famed superhero, DC comics executives said Saturday at an event for the company’s fans.

The company released the new mission statement and said the superhero, who famously fought for “Truth, Justice and the American Way”, would now be fighting for “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow”.

Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer and publisher, also confirmed that the traditionally heterosexual superhero will also embark on a same-sex relationship with a friend in a new comic published next month.

“To better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving,” Lee said at a DC FanDome fan event on Saturday.

“Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement,” he added.

Lee declined to comment further as to why “American Way” was dropped, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It is not the first time Superman’s ideals have been re-calibrated. In 2006, Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns movie had Daily Planet editor Perry White ask, “Does he still stand for truth, justice, all that other stuff?”

Five years later, the 900th issue of Action Comics had Superman renounce his US citizenship. “I’m tired of having my actions construed as instruments of US policy. ‘Truth, Justice and the American Way’ – it’s not enough anymore. The world’s too small. Too connected.”

In 2013, Superman’s patriotism was embraced again. In the Man of Steel movie, actor Henry Cavill noted: “I’m from Kansas. It’s about as American as it gets.”

“I really tried to do ‘The Right Stuff’-meets-Norman Rockwell with a strong dose of angst and ‘who am I and where do I belong?’” director Zack Snyder said of the turnaround.

But Superman’s sexual orientation has never before been explored by DC.

According to a report earlier this month, his new love interest is Jay Nakamura, a reporter who cares for him after he “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can”. His boyfriend is also revealed to have special powers.