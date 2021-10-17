Rams-Giants live stream (10/17): How to watch online, TV info, time

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (10/17/21) When you’re one of the more talented teams in the league, you’ve got to make sure not to overlook seemingly easy competition. The Los Angeles Rams sit at 4-1, coming off a major win against the division rival Seattle Seahawks. After this upcoming matchup against the New York Giants, they’ve got games against the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans before hosting the Tennessee Titans. The combined win total of their next three opponents is 2-13, so one can’t blame the team for looking ahead to matchups against the Titans, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers. But if this team truly wants to top the NFC and knock out the Arizona Cardinals, they’ll have to go into every week competitively.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO