The countdown to kickoff is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. Next week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 80th annual Magic City Classic. After an abbreviated 79th classic game in April, played five months later than its original date due to the COVID restrictions of 2020, the historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 30.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO