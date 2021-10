Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Matchup Preview (10/17/21) Do you ever take a look at the morning slate and wonder, “How did they not have the foresight to put this in primetime?” That’s exactly what we’re looking at with the 1:00 PM ET matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, we get the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. But I digress. Both the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens are coming off big wins. The Chargers took the Cleveland Browns down to the wire last Sunday in a 47-42 barn burner. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens mounted an incredible comeback against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football, erasing a 25-9 deficit to finish with a 31-25 victory in overtime.

