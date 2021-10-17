CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

One killed in car crash that sparked fire at new Lake Street bus station on I-35W

By Adam Uren
 6 days ago
Updated:

Authorities responded to a fiery, fatal crash at the soon-to-open Lake Street Transit Station on I-35W in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that there was one person in the Toyota Camry that crashed on northbound I-35W Saturday evening, who died from their injuries.

The crash was initially reported as a double fatality, before the State Patrol announced Sunday morning that it was a single-fatality crash.

The fire extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. It's not known at this stage whether this will impact the planned Monday opening of the facility.

More details are expected to be released Sunday about the crash, which happened shortly before 8 p.m.

The bus station was built as part of the $240 million crosstown-to-downtown project on I-35W and I-94, which was recently completed after four years of construction.

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

